At-home entrepreneurs explain how they launched and grew their businesses during quarantine

Although the coronavirus pandemic has shuttered and bankrupted numerous businesses, it’s not an impossible time to start a brand new business or grow the one you have. Some of the greatest ideas came out of economic crises and there are many industries ripe to disruption as COVID-19 has accelerated pre-existing consumer trends.
Business Insider talked to entrepreneurs across the country to learn how they recovered from layoffs, started side-hustles, and ramped up their businesses during the pandemic – all from their own living rooms and kitchens during quarantine.
The “Zoom boom” gives way to virtual parties:
How to start an online business that can bring in thousands of dollars in a few weeks, especially if your product is for people tired of quarantine
Scaling production just before a pandemic:
How an entrepreneur used her side hustle to save up $US5,000 and launch a direct-to-consumer beauty brand with a waitlist of 2,000 customers
Starting an 6-figure side hustle from home:
Five experts shared with Business Insider hard lessons they learned that helped grow their side gigs
6 productivity habits:
The best small business owners on Amazon share their top secrets for staying organised, productive, and profitable – even if you’re working from home
Life after a lay-off:
A former SVP in the hospitality industry who was laid off during the pandemic shares how he set up his own consulting firm and signed on 3 new clients in a matter of weeks
Taking your side-gig full time:
A marketing associate who was laid off from his job 2 months after he started shares how he’s built up 4 side gigs that are putting him on track to make over $US100,000 this year
Investing in customer experience:
The founder of a new online superstore dedicated to promoting Black-owned businesses shares how she plans to compete with the likes of Amazon
Growing a userbase during quarantine:
How 2 Gen Z entrepreneurs took $US9,000 in personal savings and developed a video dating app that’s grown to thousands of users in its first year of launching
Launching a video-pitching platform for entrepreneurs:
The company aims to help women and people of colour shrink the funding gap and reach eager investors
An app helps businesses attract customers through word-of-mouth marketing:
Its cofounder shares how it works and the strategies that enabled the company to accelerate its launch date
From product manager to career coach:
A product manager whose company laid off 100 employees launched a career coaching platform to connect hiring experts with job seekers – and made 50 matches in 24 hours
Launching two businesses in one month:
A 28-year-old CEO shares his best advice for entrepreneurs looking to innovate quickly in a time of crisis.
At-home fitness:
How a fitness studio designed its own at-home bike delivery service in just a few days and boosted revenues while their doors remain shut during the pandemic
