How Employee Tenure Has Changed In The Past Decade [INFOGRAPHIC]

In the current digital age, it’s a lot easier to be on the lookout for better career opportunities, hence the rising trend in job hoppers.



Today, the average worker in America stays with an employer for 4.6 years, according to the Bureau of labour Statistics.

Based on data compiled by Rasmussen College, architecture and engineering jobs have the lowest turnover rates, whereas jobs with the highest turnover include those in the food and health care industries. Furthermore, women stay with their current employer slightly longer than their male counterparts.

Below is an infographic Rasmussen College created to show how employee tenure has changed in the past decade:

Photo: Rasmussen College

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.