How Emerging Market Currencies Have Been Clobbered Since The Start Of May

Here’s a useful chart real quick from SocGen, which accomplishes two things.

One it shows the various performance numbers for emerging market currencies (the worst of which is the Brazilian Real) since the start of May.

It also establishes that not only are emerging market currencies weak, developed market ones are strong.

The Swiss Franc, the pound, and the euro have all strengthened against the US dollar during this timeframe.

