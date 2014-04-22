9 Tricks Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, And Other Top Execs Use To Run Meetings

Americans sit through some 11 million meetings every day — with the unproductive ones costing companies $US37 billion a year.
Since we’ve already looked at the most egregious meeting mistakes, we decided to explore how the most successful executives run effective meetings.
After combing through the business literature, we discovered that Yahoo’s Marissa Mayer grills her employees like an expert chef, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos can’t stand it when people agree, and Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg wields a mighty notebook.
Sandberg brings a spiral-bound notebook with her to every meeting. In that notebook is a list of discussion points and action items.
'She crosses them off one by one, and once every item on a page is checked, she rips the page off and moves to the next,' Fortune reports. 'If every item is done 10 minutes into an hour-long meeting, the meeting is over.'
Musk has incredibly high standards. He has a reputation for firing people if they miss a deadline. So if you're meeting with him at Tesla or SpaceX, you have to be ready.
As one anonymous Musk employee shares on Quora:
'When we met with Elon, we were prepared,' the commenter shared. 'Because if you weren't, he'd let you know it. If he asked a reasonable follow up question and you weren't prepared with an answer, well, good luck.'
What else would you expect from the most badass CEO in America?
Jobs led Apple to become one of the world's most valuable companies, creating consumer-friendly products with sleek designs.
He ran meetings with a similar minimalism. He hated when they were too big, since too many minds in a room got in the way of simplicity.
In one tale, Jobs was in a weekly meeting with Apple's ad agency and spied someone who didn't regularly attend. He asked who she was, listened to her reply, and politely told her to get out: 'I don't think we need you in this meeting,' he said. 'Thanks.'
Jobs carried the same standard with himself: When President Obama asked him to a meeting of tech darlings, he declined. The guest list was too long.
Page took over as CEO of Google back in 2011.
He immediately sent out a company-wide email. The subject: how to run meetings effectively. One of his tips is to designate a decision maker for every meeting. But even more importantly, Page made the point that you might not need a meeting at all.
'No decision should ever wait for a meeting,' the email reads. 'If a meeting absolutely has to happen before a decision should be made, then the meeting should be scheduled immediately.'
Parker doesn't just manage Nike's $US24 billion a year athletic empire, he brings his own designs. Parker walks into meetings with a Moleskine notebook under his arm -- full of his sketches of new products.
In 2009, cyclist Lance Armstrong was in a business meeting with Parker, who spent the whole time doodling in his notebook. At the end of the meeting, Armstrong asked to see what he drew.
'He turns the pad over and shows me this perfect shoe,' Armstrong recalls.
The doodles help clarify the brainstorming process, Parker says, one that's a constant balance between what design wants and what business needs.
'I think about balance a lot,' Parker says. 'Most of us are out of balance, and that's OK, but you need to keep your eye on the overall equilibrium to be successful.'
Stoppelman has a one-on-one meeting with each of his direct reports every week.
'Sometimes I feel like the company's psychiatrist,' he shared on a Reddit AMA, 'but I do feel like listening to people and hearing about their problems (personal and professional) cleans out the cobwebs and keeps the organisation humming.'
As we've reported before, Mayer gets to the bottom of any proposal brought her way.
Product managers or designers sitting down with the exec have their strategies thoroughly vetted through a series of questions, such as:
- How was that researched?
- What was the research methodology?
- How did you back that up?
These questions are just one aspect of the many strategies Mayer used to shake up Yahoo.
At any given meeting at Evernote, there will be someone there who doesn't belong.
This is by design. The cloud notetaking startup has an internal program called 'officer training,' where employees get assigned to meetings that aren't in their specialty area in order to explore other parts of the company.
'They're there to absorb what we're talking about,' Libin says. 'They're not just spectators. They ask questions; they talk.'
Libin got the idea from talking with a friend who served on a nuclear submarine. In order to be an officer of such a sub, you had to know how to do everybody else's job.
'Those skills are repeatedly trained and taught,' he says. 'And I remember thinking, 'That's really cool.''
If you work at Amazon, you better be comfortable with conflict. Bezos is famous for hating 'social cohesion,' that tendency people have for finding consensus for no other reason than it feels good.
That distaste for agreeability is reinforced by Amazon's leadership principles, one of which reads:
