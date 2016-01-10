Here's how Elon Musk has upended the spaceflight industry

SpaceX Photo of SpaceX’s December rocket landing split seconds before touch down.

When billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk founded SpaceX in 2002, no one could anticipate just how fast and high Musk would take the company.

But this December, the company realised one of Musk’s dreams for a fleet of reusable rockets by shooting a rocket up into space and then landing its first stage back on Earth, completely intact.

This incredible feat is just the latest in a series of milestones for SpaceX, which is paving the road toward a new era of spaceflight unlike anything we’ve ever seen.

Here are nine ways Elon Musk and his company are upending the spaceflight industry as we know it:

