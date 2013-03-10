How Elon Musk Hires: 'It Matters Whether Someone Has A Good Heart'

Photo: PandoDaily
Technology entrepreneur and SpaceX founder Elon Musk told the audience at South by Southwest, a large conference in Austin, the biggest mistake he’s ever made.It has to do with hiring the wrong people.
For a long time, Musk says he hired talented people over kind people, but he tries to balance that now.
“[My biggest mistake is probably] weighing too much on someone’s talent and not someone’s personality,” said Musk. “I think it matters whether someone has a good heart.”
