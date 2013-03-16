How Electric Automaker Fisker Went From Industry saviour To The Brink Of Collapse

Photo: Fisker Automotive

In 2009, Fisker Automotive was an exciting company: With Detroit in shambles and a huge loan from the federal government, the startup automaker had plans to change the industry.It was going to build 100,000 cars a year in Delaware and save or create 5,000 jobs. The Karma, its gorgeous, extremely efficient plug-in hybrid electric car, was on the way.



It landed a cover story on Forbes magazine in May, with the title, “The Next Detroit.” Justin Bieber and Leonardo DiCaprio were huge fans.

But today, no Karmas are being built. Production of the Atlantic, the car meant to generate real profits, has been delayed to late 2014. The Delaware plant sits nearly empty, and company’s namesake and co-founder suddenly resigned this week.

Here’s how Fisker went from the up-and-comer that was going to change the game, to a company flirting with disaster, and just maybe the next Solyndra.

