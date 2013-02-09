How Einhorn Turned From Apple Advocate To Agitator

Hedge fund star manager David Einhorn was arguably Apple Inc’s biggest cheerleader on Wall Street with a stake worth about $600 million and an oft-cited prediction that the company’s market value would hit $1 trillion some day.



So it was a shock on Thursday when Einhorn announced that he was suing Apple to get it to deploy its $137.1 billion cash pile more effectively and arrest a 35 per cent drop in its share price from a record high logged last September.

