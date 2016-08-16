How eggs are served in 16 countries around the world

insatiablemunch/Flickr Shakshuka is a dish that originated in Tunisia, but is now a popular breakfast in many countries.

Most people are familiar with scrambling, poaching, frying, and boiling eggs.

But those aren’t your only options.

The Chinese make their eggs into a soup, while the French whip their eggs into meringues for dessert. In India, eggs are served in curry.

The infographic below, created by Expedia, shows how 16 countries around the world use their eggs. So next time you pull an egg out of your fridge, prepare it in a way you’ve never tried before.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.