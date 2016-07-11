EE customers are about to get free access to BT Sport

EE/BT Sport Kevin Bacon and Rio Ferdinand.

EE customers with a pay-monthly contract will be handed free access to BT Sport as part of a new six-month offer.

The deal, which is the first big collaboration between the two companies since BT acquired EE for £12.5 billion ($16 billion) in January, will give EE customers access to the BT Sport app.

The six-month content offer will effectively act as a trial. After this period has concluded, customers can sign up to maintain their access for £5 a month.

The deal will be available from July 27 and is open to all customers with pay monthly handset, tablet, and SIM card only plans.

It means that these EE customers will be able to watch BT Sports breadth of content, including Premier League and Champions League football, Aviva Premiership rugby, and motorcycle racing competition MotoGP.

EE will promote the offer through a “multi-million pound” advertising campaign featuring US actor Kevin Bacon, Manchester United manager José Mourinho, and former England footballer Rio Ferdinand.

EE chief executive Marc Allera said in a statement: “Our customers have been telling us for a long time that they are watching more and more sport on the go, and this summer’s European Championship football tournament has driven traffic peaks that we’ve never seen before. Now, as part of BT Group, we are able to offer customers the chance to watch the very best in live domestic and European sport when out and about.”

