11 Ways Eating At McDonald's Will Be Dramatically Different In The Future

McDonald’s is in flux.

In recent years, the fast food chain has faced declining customer service, an overloaded menu, and waning consumer perception.

But McDonald’s executives have been working hard to shed that image and hold on to the company’s status as the world’s top fast food chain.

Expect McDonald’s menu, breakfast, restaurants, and more to change in the coming years.

