11 Ways Eating At McDonald's Will Be Dramatically Different In The Future

McDonald’s is in flux.
In recent years, the fast food chain has faced declining customer service, an overloaded menu, and waning consumer perception.
But McDonald’s executives have been working hard to shed that image and hold on to the company’s status as the world’s top fast food chain.
Expect McDonald’s menu, breakfast, restaurants, and more to change in the coming years.
McDonald's will expand its produce offerings in the coming years. The chain has been trying to shed its unhealthy image.
The changes will take effect by 2020.
As the breakfast market explodes, McDonald's execs have hinted that the chain's breakfast menu could be available for extended hours soon.
CEO Don Thompson said the brand would like to offer a 24-hour breakfast. And some items are already available late with the 'McDonald's After Midnight' menu.
About half of McDonald's restaurants will be redesigned this year to get the 'current contemporary look.' This includes muted colours and modern exteriors instead of red and yellow decor.
The newly designed McDonald's will also feature more seating and an inviting environment. McDonald's hopes this will help it compete with Starbucks and Panera Bread.
Consumers are beginning to demand ethically sourced and sustainable ingredients.
McDonald's has acknowledged this trend, and says that beef and fish will be more sustainable in coming years. This could include using antibiotic-free meats, like Chipotle does.
McDonald's has also said it will start using cage-free eggs.
Consumers have spoken, and they want more value.
To meet this demand, McDonald's will further expand upon its affordable 'Dollar Menu & More.' This could mean more cheap burgers, side salads, and chicken sandwiches.
McDonald's customer service is at a low. Drive-thru times have slowed, and the company has acknowledged that more patrons are complaining.
McDonald's is handling this problem by adding workers, stepping up training, and trimming the menu. This will help workers feel less overwhelmed, and will allow customers to get their food sooner.
McDonald's is testing a mobile ordering app that would allow customers to order and pay from their phones.
The app would allow customers to order and pay online. The customer could pick up their food curbside, at the drive-thru window, or in the store.
Last year, McDonald's began experimenting with a 'Blitz Box' to feed multiple people.
The family-sized value meal contains two Quarter Pounders, 20 McNuggets and two medium fries.
This box could represent the future of McDonald's value meals.
