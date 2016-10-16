Hackers showed us how easy it is to secretly clone a security badge

Almost everyone uses an RFID badge to get into their office or apartment, and it’s a lot easier than you might think for someone to steal the data on your card to gain access. A group of white hat hackers called RedTeam Security cloned one of our work IDs to show us just how quickly they can do it from as far as 3-6 feet away.

