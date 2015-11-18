Googler: Top execs like Larry Page and Sundar Pichai are all around HQ --  but good luck actually talking to them

Getty / Michael Nagle Founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page

If you work at Google or parent company Alphabet, you won’t be hard-pressed to spot top executives like founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin or Google CEO Sundar Pichai around the Mountain View campus.

But good luck actually talking to them.

Or so says Don Dodge, a company developer advocate for the last six years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He posted an answer to a question on Q&A site Quora which asked how easy it was for employees to meet Page or Brin.

“Larry and Sergey, and Sundar Pichai are very visible at Google,” Dodge writes.

The execs show up to “TGIF” — the company’s weekly all hands meetings that actually take place on Thursday — as well as parties and in the dining areas.

But, Dodge continues, don’t expect to start chatting away:

“However, that doesn’t mean they are easy to approach and engage in discussion. They are very private and don’t engage in small talk. They are usually very focused on their priorities, and their schedule is always fully booked. Larry is a notoriously fast walker and avoids eye contact with anyone so he can get to his destination without disruption.”

Still though, the weekly TGIF meeting with execs is more face-time than employees at other major tech companies get with top brass.

