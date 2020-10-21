How e-commerce is transforming Indonesia's retail landscape

REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Indonesia is the fastest growing internet economy in Southeast Asia, with e-commerce being the major contributor

Tokopedia is the country’s largest e-commerce marketplace, with 90 million monthly active users

Indonesia’s large consumer market is a growing attraction for overseas players such as Lazada and Shopee

Online payments and logistical challenges are the major obstacles for e-commerce retailers in the country

Because of his work, Business Insider named Tokopedia CEO and cofounder William Tanuwijaya, to our annual list of the 10 leaders transforming retail in Asia.

In 2007, Jakarta, Indonesia, coworkers William Tanuwijaya and Leontinus Alpha Edison discussed the idea of building an online marketplace for Indonesian merchants and buyers.

The odds were against them. Online payments were a tough sell in a country that ran mostly on cash transactions, while the sheer size and geographic spread of Indonesia would mean huge headaches for delivery logistics. And then there was the competition, with well-funded global giants such as eBay and Japan’s Rakuten already in talks with local partners to enter the market.

Undeterred, the pair pushed on, and by 2009 Tokopedia was born. Within just six years, it became Indonesia’s second tech unicorn and now has a valuation of $US7 billion. According to internal data, Tokopedia now has over 8 million merchants on the platform selling in excess of 300 million products to 90 million monthly active users.

Building an internet economy



While Tokopedia wasn’t the first Indonesian online marketplace, it quickly became the most successful and helped kick-start a decade of transformation for the Indonesian retail sector.

At the time Tanuwijaya and Edison were putting their plans together, the Indonesian retail market was still highly fragmented. As an archipelago made up of over 17,000 islands, of which about 6,000 are inhabited, retail was highly localised, with smaller independent stores dominating the retail landscape.

From the early 2000s, improvements in communications and infrastructure and the growth of the country’s economy had led to a rapid expansion of modern retail chains across Indonesia. Changes were happening but they were slow. The internet would change this.

With an overall population of 267 million â€” by far the largest in Southeast Asia â€” more than half of whom have access to the internet, Indonesia was always going to be a strong candidate for e-commerce penetration.

The country has not disappointed. According to a 2019 joint report from Google, Temasek, and Bain and Co., Indonesia is the largest and fastest-growing internet economy in Southeast Asia. Its e-commerce sector has a gross merchandise value of $US21 billion and is expected to account for 50% of all e-commerce transactions in Southeast Asia by 2025.

Even so, the sector is undervalued. E-commerce accounts for just a fraction of total retail sales, with estimates ranging from 5 to 10%. But while there is much room to grow, the same obstacles that Tokopedia’s Tanuwijaya faced in 2007 still exist.

Enabling online payments



Indonesia is the world’s second-largest cash-based economy, after India. Bank penetration is low, and an estimated 96% of Indonesians do not own credit cards, even as credit cards remain the most popular e-commerce payment method.

This has made it difficult to manage payments across the online economy. It is also a barrier to expanding access to online transactions in a country where, according to a 2019 JPMorgan report, over half the people don’t hold bank accounts. Facilitating more convenient and trusted digital payment methods has become an urgent requirement for e-commerce companies.

The response has come in the form of digital wallets, which are now the most popular cashless payment method in Indonesia. Startups such as GoPay, Ovo, and the Ant Financial-backed Dana are becoming more common across the country.

Rather than develop its own digital wallet, Tokopedia partnered with Ovo in 2018.

“Our digital-payments partnership with Ovo has been critical in driving cashless adoption and financial inclusion,” Tanuwijya, who is now Tokopedia’s CEO, said. “With Ovo, we not only provide a more comfortable online-shopping experience on the Tokopedia platform but also the convenience of transacting in other Ovo ecosystems including mobility, offline restaurants, and retail merchants.”

A huge logistics challenge



Payments, though, are just one part of the e-commerce supply chain. Once an order is placed, another challenge emerges â€” getting that order into the hands of the buyer.

In rural areas in particular, a simple parcel delivery may need to navigate mountains and vast bodies of water. Even if a parcel arrives near a destination, it may still have to contend with a lack of formal addresses and even street names. Such poor logistics infrastructure leads to higher shipping costs, especially outside the most populous island of Java.

One partial solution is emerging from other corners of the internet economy. For instance, ride-hailing companies such as Gojek and Grab can leverage their wide networks of drivers to provide delivery services, though this is still a limited option given the lack of air and sea transport.

Another option is to move logistics in-house. Lazada, for example, provides its own delivery service, Lazada Express, in addition to partnering with local couriers such as the state-owned postal company POS Indonesia.

Tokopedia uses a network of 11 third-party logistics companies, which cover up to 65% of its deliveries. It has also been working on providing merchants with warehousing facilities to store goods and reduce delivery costs. In 2019, the company launched TokoCabang, which it describes as a smart-warehouse network powered by artificial intelligence and demand prediction that helps merchants scale up distribution.

“The idea is to help every business that joins Tokopedia to somehow have a warehouse everywhere in the country,” Tanuwijaya said. “Buyers can have access to various products cheaper and get it delivered on the same day. Today TokoCabang is available in six different cities in Indonesia. We aim to have this available across the country to create more win-wins for both buyers and sellers.”

The future of e-commerce



As 2021 approaches, e-commerce competition in Indonesia remains fierce. In 2016, the Indonesian government opened the sector to overseas companies, which previously had to operate through local partners. This led to the likes of Alibaba, Lazada, JD.com, and Shopee entering the market, alongside local players such as Tokopedia and Bukalapak.

Tanuwijaya welcomes the competition. “As a technology company that started in emerging markets, we already faced global internet giants since our day one,” he said. “However, rather than being obsessive with the competition, we chose to focus on the day-to-day pain points for customers and merchants and come up with product innovations and provide services that adjusted to local needs.”

At the same time, COVID-19 has reinforced the value of e-commerce for Indonesia. Singapore’s Shopee, for example, saw its sales in Indonesia increase by more than 120% in the first three months of the year, compared with the previous year. Overall, average daily e-commerce transactions have almost doubled during the pandemic.

“The recent COVID-19 pandemic situation accelerated the adoption of technology and the internet,” Tanuwijaya said. “Businesses can continuously operate, and people across the islands can enjoy the convenience of e-commerce from their home, where they can find any selections of products with transparent and similar pricing, no matter where they are.”

