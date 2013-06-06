How Durex's Social Media Contest For Condoms Totally Backfired

Condom company Durex recently learned about the perils of engaging with customers on social media.



The company asked Facebook fans to vote for which city should get SOS Condoms, a service that rush delivers to underprepared couples, reports Matthew Boyle at Bloomberg News.

The voters chose Batman, the capital of a conservative province in Turkey, over other better known cities like London and Paris, according to Boyle.

“The contest was almost certainly decided by Internet pranksters,” Boyle writes.

Since the contest closed in April, the page has remained dormant.

Durex could have avoided the embarrassing snafu by allowing customers to choose from among a handful of cities instead of letting them write in their own nominations, Boyle writes.

McDonald’s also had a social media campaign backfire last year.

The #McDStories campaign asked users to share their stories about the brand.

But tweets quickly turned against McDonald’s, alleging weight gain and questioning whether the company used dog meat in burgers. Hours later it was shut down.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.