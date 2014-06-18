How Drug Cartels Conquered Mexico [MAPS]

It is now possible to see the conquest of drug cartels over Mexico.

Viridiana Rios and Michele Coscia of Harvard University created a program called MOGO that searched specialised blogs, local newspapers and Google News for references to the different cartels, their locations and their influence between 1999 and 2011.

The results show how between 2006 — when Mexican President Felipe Calderon declared an all-out war against drug traffickers in the country — and when he left office in 2012, the cartels only got stronger. Meanwhile, more than 100,000 Mexicans were killed.

Legalization of Marijuana in Colorado and Washington and the capture of Sinaloa kingpin “El Chapo Guzman” may alter the landscape, but cartels are still deeply embedded in Mexico after the 2000s.

