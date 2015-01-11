How People Are Allowed To Fly Drones Indoors At CES

Ever wonder how drones are shown off at CES?

Plenty of exhibitors simply displayed their drones on the ground at their booths, but some would actually give flying demos.

Due to safety concerns, you’re not usually allowed to fly a drone indoors at CES, but exhibitors were given a pass this year if they constructed a flying zone at their booth using massive mesh nets.

We’ve already seen what can happen when a drone runs out of battery and plunges from the sky, and CES is already crowded enough without having to worry about drones flying overhead.

While every square foot of booth space costs plenty at CES, these netted areas allowed exhibitors the chance to fly their drones without worrying about injuring anybody, and they offered a safe place to let curious passerby the chance for a test flight.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.