One of the greatest creations on “Game of Thrones” is Daenerys Targaryen’s dragons. They are mostly created using CGI wizardry, but not entirely…

Watch the full VFX breakdown here.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Alana Yzola

Follow INSIDER Pop Culture on Facebook



Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.