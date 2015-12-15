New York City's most delicious doughnut is at Dough

New York City’s Dough serves some of the city’s best doughnuts.

Unlike most bakeries, Dough does not prepare a large batch of doughnuts in the morning to be sold throughout the day. Instead, the doughnuts are made in small batches all day long, meaning that each doughnut served is super fresh.

We went behind the scenes to see how these delicious treats are made.

First, the dough is made and mixed with lots of butter. Then, each doughnut is shaped and fried by hand. However, the real magic happens when the doughnuts are glazed, as Dough makes an array of unique and gourmet flavours, like passion fruit and hibiscus.

The result is a giant, mouthwatering doughnut that’s nothing like you’ve ever tasted before.

Story by Sarah Schmalbruch and editing by Chelsea Pineda

