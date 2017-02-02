How Donald Trump turned Australia into a global talking point on Twitter

Malcolm Turnbull. Photo: Getty Images

Move over Lara Worthington and Chris Hemsworth.

While Tourism Australia has spent millions of dollars in recent years using models and actors to promote Australia and get overseas travelers thinking about visiting, US president Donald Trump appears to have the entire planet talking about the land Down Under today after he gave the prime minister Malcolm Turnbull a dressing down.

But lest Turnbull feel he’d been singled out for unfair or special treatment, he wasn’t alone, with the US president also delivering a serve to the Mexican president as relations grow increasingly tense over the plan to build a wall between the two countries.

Trump then doubled down on the issue by jumping on Twitter to declare a plan struck between the two nations by the Obama administration to resettle up to 1,250 refugees in America “a dumb deal”.

Do you believe it? The Obama Administration agreed to take thousands of illegal immigrants from Australia. Why? I will study this dumb deal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2017

The whole thing had everyone on Twitter talking about Australia – especially Americans bewildered by why their commander-in-chief was getting stuck into that nice country that kept them entertained with koalas, kangaroos and Crocodile Dundee.

“Australia” ended up trending in Canada, the United States, Guatemala, Israel, Kenya, Malaysia, New Zealand, Panama, Singapore, and even the UAE.

Here’s how mentions of Australia unfolded around the world today, courtesy of Twitter.

And here’s Thor telling the world why we’re nice people, really.

