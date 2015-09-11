Donald Trump begins every day with a report detailing where and how often his name is mentioned in the press

Donald Trump starts out each day with a report about — who or what else? — himself.

In a forthcoming book — “Never Enough: Donald Trump and the Pursuit of Success,” journalist Michael D’Antonio writes that someone in Trump’s circle presents the real-estate mogul with an early-morning report of all of the media coverage that Trump has received the previous day.

From the book, which is set to be published September 22:

“Trump begins each day with a sheaf of papers detailing where and how often his name has been mentioned in the global press. The reports are typically too numerous for him to actually read, but the weight of the pages gives his sensitive ego a measure of his importance on any given day.”

Trump is undoubtedly a huge consumer of media about himself, repeatedly forcing his relationship with the press out into the open.

Sporting a pair of reading glasses and brandishing a copy of The New York Times in a press conference last month, for example, Trump took several minutes to criticise a piece in that day’s paper about his spat with Univision host Jorge Ramos

.

Trump also has a long history of engaging directly with journalists who write negative pieces about him, occasionally writing personal notes to journalists directly on the articles themselves. Washington Post editor Chris Cillizza, for instance, has received multiple this election cycle alone. He also wrote a letter to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the legendary former NBA star who had written a critical column of Trump.

Though he often dismisses the press’ portrayal of him — he has called the political media “very dishonest” — Trump’s voracious media appetite is evident from regularly citing media reports to back up his claims.

In an interview on “Meet The Press” last month, Trump said that he gets a lot of his foreign policy advice from pundits on political talk shows.

Trump’s limo driver also told Business Insider at an event in New York last month that they rarely talk in the limo, as Trump likes to listen to news and political talk-radio shows.

NOW WATCH: People were baffled by 50 sharks circling in shallow waters off the English coast



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.