Here's how Donald Trump can function on barely any sleep

How is it that Donald Trump only gets a reported 4 hours of sleep each night? Especially with all the stress he must be under during this election cycle? Or better yet, how is it that Leonardo Da Vinci only slept in 20 minute spans every four hours? The “Sleepless Elite” usually tout their lack of snoozing as the key to their success. But putting aside the fact that these individuals may have the short sleeper gene mutation which allows for this, the average person still needs the proper amount of sleep just to function. So, here’s why you shouldn’t ascribe to this school of sleep deprivation.

