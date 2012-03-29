How This Domino's Store Owner Created The Chain's Latest National Product

This Domino’s commercial for Parmesan Bread Bites shows how a franchisee came up with the pizza store’s newest product.



“At a big company, new ideas don’t usually come from the local store level,” says Domino’s CEO Patrick Doyle. “But a great idea can come from anywhere.”

Brian Edler, the store owner who came up with the product, got his idea noticed by Domino’s corporate execs after it got good reviews in his store in Findlay, Ohio. The ad, which aired last month when the Bread Bites launched nationwide, shows that good ideas don’t only come from the top down.

