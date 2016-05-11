Three years after it debuted, the Cronut still draws massive lines in New York

Three years ago, pastry chef Dominique Ansel served the first Cronut, a cross between a croissant and a doughnut.
It was one of the first hybrid foods to go viral, and people still wait in line for hours to try the Instagram-famous dessert.
Written by Sarah Schmalbruch and produced by Ben Nigh
Follow INSIDER Food on Facebook
Follow INSIDER on YouTube
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.