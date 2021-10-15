‘You’ season 3 is here. Here’s where all of your favorite characters ended up by the end of season 2.

- Season three of Netflix’s “You” premiered on Friday, so here’s a recap of the second season.
- As with the first season, many characters didn’t live to see the season-two finale.
- Warning: Major spoilers for season two of “You” ahead.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
This is the last time we see all three characters.
We last see Milo when Forty confronts him for taking advantage of his sister and punches him in the face. Joe also stands up for Forty and Love, who ultimately dumps Milo to get back with Joe.
While being locked in the cage, Will plays the game hangman with Joe and discusses Joe’s desire to be a good person.
Ultimately, Joe decides to let Will go to prove to himself that he can overcome his tendencies to murder every person he locks in the vault. He trusts in Will’s promise never to tell anyone about the kidnapping.
Will moves to Manila to be with fiancé Gigi and he stays in touch with Joe via postcards — he also gives Joe his phone number.
Later in the season, Joe calls Will for advice after he finds Delilah’s dead body and is unsure if he’s the one who killed her.
Will tells Joe that he believes Joe wouldn’t kill someone that he wanted to keep alive, leading Joe to pursue the truth behind Delilah’s death.
Jasper comes after Joe with a knife because he believes Joe is hiding money from him. Joe stops him by stabbing Jasper in the stomach.
In a very “Dexter”-like move, Joe wraps Jasper in plastic and takes him to Anavrin to dispose of his body. He does so by cutting it up and putting the pieces through the store’s meat grinder.
Henderson tries to reason with Joe and then attempts to escape. During a fight, Joe pushes Henderson down the stairs of the basement, accidentally killing him.
Joe stages the death as a suicide, which is believed by the public and authorities only for a short time.
Later in the season, police begin to think Henderson’s death was a homicide and an investigation is launched.
She finds keys to a storage unit and ends up discovering Joe’s vault.
Joe follows Delilah to the storage unit and locks her in the vault with timed handcuffs, promising to let her go in 16 hours after he’s had the chance to flee the city — he doesn’t want to kill her but he doesn’t want to get arrested, either.
That night, Joe is drugged by Forty and he loses all memory of the evening. The next morning he finds Delilah murdered in the vault.
Unsure if he’s the one who killed her or not, he backtracks the night. Later he discovers that Love murdered Delilah because she believed Delilah was a threat to Love and Joe’s relationship.
He promises to send her money and support her for as long as she needs and Ellie leaves after telling Joe that she hates him because he ruined her life.
Later, Joe receives a postcard from Florida that says, “Got the $. Send more in 3 months. – E”
Joe confesses his crimes to Love, who then runs away in shock. Candace runs after Love to console her, but instead Love whips out a broken glass bottle. Love uses the bottle to slit Candace’s throat.
This is more or less the same way she’d previously killed the au pair who was hooking up with her brother, Forty, when they were kids.
Later, Love takes Candace’s body to Anavrin where she presumably disposes of it.
Forty tells Love that everything Candace said about Joe was true and he prepares to shoot Joe as Love begs him not to.
Before Forty can shoot Joe, he is fatally shot by Detective Fincher, who had followed the group to Anavrin.
Using their money and influence, the Quinn family ceases the investigation, giving Joe and Love the chance to escape with their reputations unscathed.
We also learn that Love had known the terrible truth about Joe and his crimes for a while, and she loved him even more because of it.
During the season-two finale, we see pregnant Love ushering movers into her and Joe’s new suburban home. Love’s mom is also helping her move, so we can assume that they’ve patched up some of the holes in their relationship.
Joe decides he’s going to raise their unborn daughter and give her all the things he never had during his childhood — a happy family, a loving home, and a father figure.
During the last minutes of the season finale, Joe notices his neighbor reading in her yard and he begins watching her through a hole in the fence.
He vows he will do whatever it takes to be with her — and thus his awful cycle of stalking begins again.
This could be setting things up for a third season of the show, although Netflix hasn’t announced whether or not there will be one.
Read More:
- 20 details in season 2 of ‘You’ that you may have missed
- 20 ways the ‘You’ TV series is different from the book
- 10 things you probably didn’t know about Penn Badgley
- 10 movies you should watch if you love the show ‘You’
- 8 things ‘You’ got wrong about bookstores, according to experts
- All of the hidden book references on ‘You’