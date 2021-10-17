Where everyone ends up at the end of ‘You’ season 3

Gil dies by suicide in Love and Joe’s glass box.

During this season, Love and Joe’s infant son, Henry, is admitted to the hospital with a serious case of measles.

Gil (Mackenzie Astin) later reveals that his unvaccinated child exposed Henry to the contagious disease. Love gets so angry at Gil that she attacks him with a rolling pin then traps him in the glass box in the bakery’s basement.

The couple tries to find skeletons in Gil’s closet that they can use to blackmail him so they can let him out unharmed without being reported to the police.

But Joe and Love find out that Gil’s son has a dark history that Gil’s wife is helping to cover up. Gil ends up dying by suicide while in the box.

To cover their tracks, Love and Joe write a faux suicide note saying Gil had an affair with Natalie, killed her, and couldn’t handle it.