How Does The New York Times Digital Pricing Stack Up Against Other Media Products?

Several bloggers and critics have jumped on the New York Times over their announced plans to charge for their online and mobile products. Michael DeGusta did a comparison and put it in a graphic that highlights just how bold the NYTimes move is. Depending on how you look at it you could speculate that the Times wants people to know how to get around the bill. You could also call it a bold move that is meant to jar the freeloaders of the world into understanding how valuable the Times is to them and make them pay their way.



