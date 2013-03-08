Here's What The New Facebook Looks Like

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg just unveiled a new look for the News Feed – that centre column of photos, status updates, and news you first see when you go to Facebook.com or open a Facebook app.



Zuckerberg said one goal for the redesign was to “give everyone the best personalised newspaper in the world.”

The biggest change is that the feed is now split into multiple channels, such as “music,” “photos,” “videos,” “events,” and “news.”

The new feed will also include more and bigger photos and videos. (Users should expect more and bigger photo and video ads soon.)

The changes will roll out today for the web, with mobile device support coming in the next few weeks.

The new News Feed makes Facebook.com look a lot more like it already looks in Facebook apps.

Here’s a before-and-after shot of the old feed with the new feed:

This is what the music feed will look like:

Facebook will now look the same on desktop, tablet and mobile phones:

Users can see which of their friends has shared the same article:

Photo: Business Insider

Facebook says that its users want more choice and more control over the things they see in their News Feed. So they put a menu on the right hand side of the screen, which users can use to switch between different feeds:

Photo: Business Insider

