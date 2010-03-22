How Does The Democratic Bill Save Money? By Taking The Cleaver To Medicare

(This guest post appeared at the Congressman’s website)



Rep. Henry Waxman (D-CA): “We strengthen Medicare.”

GOP Leader Response: The Democrats’ government takeover of health care cuts more than half-a-trillion dollars from Medicare, including more than $200 billion from Medicare Advantage, which serves nearly 11 million seniors. Various analyses have found – and Democratic lawmakers have stated – these drastic cuts would lead to higher out-of-pocket costs, reduced benefits and fewer health care choices for our seniors.

Dems’ Medicare Cuts By The Numbers:

$528.5 billion – Total cuts to Medicare included in the bill,

$206 billion – Total cuts to Medicare Advantage plans in the Senate and reconciliation measures-the latest reconciliation bill (H.R. 4872) adds another $66.1 billion in cuts to the Senate-passed measure.

$13.3 billion – Amount of future, yet-to-be-determined Medicare cuts chosen by an unelected federal board.

$65.7 billion – Amount of money taken from seniors in the form of higher premiums and additional cuts to Medicare beneficiaries and providers.

Key Quotes

Congressional Budget Office Director Doug Elmendorf: Medicare cuts could “reduce access to care or diminish the quality of care.” (Letter, 12/19/09)

Associated Press: “Democrats are pushing for Medicare cuts on a scale not seen in years to underwrite health care for all. Many seniors now covered under the program don’t like that one bit.” (7/30/09)

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL): “Some of our critics on the other side of the aisle have said, ‘you know, they’re [Democrats] going to cut hundreds of billions of dollars out of Medicare.’ And the simple answer is, yes.” (Floor Remarks, 3/4/10)

Politifact: “[E]xperts told us it’s conceivable or even likely that those financial changes could lead to reduced benefits, particularly for people in the Advantage program. From that perspective, it’s a stretch for Obama say that Medicare patients won’t see changes in their plans as a result.” (8/14/09)

Better Solutions:



The Republican health care bill implements common-sense reforms to lower premiums for families and small businesses by up to 10 per cent without cutting Medicare.

