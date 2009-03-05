How Does The Chinese Stimulus Actually Help America?

Stocks are actually up today by a nice amount. It might fade by 10:30, but for now it’s up. According to the talking heads, the big news is that the Chinese economy is starting to move up again and yet another stimulus will be announced tomorrow. Of course, China has a huge cash pile so they don’t have to go begging overseas to do a stimulus. They just do it.



So let’s say they spend another $1 trillion on their economy.

In what way will that help us? Is it simply that certain exporters will benefit, or is there something more fundamental. We’d like to hear your thoughts.

