Yes, Siri Actually Works, Even If You Have A British Accent

We’re really excited to try out Siri, iPhone 4S’s new personal assistant feature, but we have our doubts about how well it can understand and parse words.



A new video from Stuff.tv shows a person talking to Siri, in a very British accent, and getting exactly the answers he was looking for. It’s amazing, really.

See below for the video:

Don’t Miss: Take A Look At Siri, Apple’s New Voice-Powered Personal Assistant >

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.