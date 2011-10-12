Yes, Siri Actually Works, Even If You Have A British Accent

Ellis Hamburger

We’re really excited to try out Siri, iPhone 4S’s new personal assistant feature, but we have our doubts about how well it can understand and parse words.

A new video from Stuff.tv shows a person talking to Siri, in a very British accent, and getting exactly the answers he was looking for. It’s amazing, really.

See below for the video:

