'How does an iPhone track steps?': How to use the step-tracking feature in the Health app

- Your iPhone can track steps using a built-in accelerometer, which gathers data based on the speed and movement of your phone.
- In your iPhone’sHealth app, you can find and monitor your daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly step count averages.
Whether you like it or even realise it, the modern smart device knows a lot about your day-to-day choices.
Apple’s iPhone has one lifestyle tracking feature that you may actually find useful, rather than invasive or creepy: it can track how many steps you take over time.
Using an accelerometer and other high-tech sensors, your iPhone can detect when you are walking, and how much, using data based on the speed and movement of the phone.
And given that we’re rarely apart from our iPhones, the data it gathers on average steps can be a solid measure of health – with no Fitbit required.
Here’s how to access your step count in the Health app on your iPhone.
How to use your iPhone to track steps
1. Open your iPhone’s Health app.
2. At the bottom of the screen, click “Browse.”
3. Under “Health Categories” select “Activity.”
4. Tap “Steps.”
Whether you’ve been using the Health app or not, you’ll already have data gathered for all the step activity recorded when you’ve been carrying your iPhone.
The app will also automatically graph your average steps over time, and highlight any trends or changes.
