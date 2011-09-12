How Does Groupon Affect A Local Merchant's Yelp Ratings?

There’s a fascinating report out from John Byers and Georgia Zervas from Boston University and Michael Mitzenmacher from Harvard University.



One of the findings is that a daily deal is associated with lower average Yelp ratings.

Photo: John W. Byers, Michael Mitzenmacher, Georgios Zervas

One big potential reason is simply that when merchants put out an offer they get swamped with new customers and quality deteriorates–even though the goal of a daily deal is to get new potential customers who will become loyal.

But another reason could just be adverse selection: a well known phenomenon with online reviews is that people who post reviews tend to have either a very positive or very negative view of what they’re posting. There are very few 3-star reviews on Amazon: mostly 1 star and 5 stars. It’s therefore highly possible that a minority of people with bad experiences are crowding out mostly good experiences.

In fact, another survey by LivingSocial found that most merchants were satisfied with their daily deal experience.

(Via Technology Review)

This post was published as part of BI Research, a new industry intelligence service from Business Insider. BI Research provides real-time research and analysis on the technology industry. The service is currently in beta and is free. To learn more and sign up, please click here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.