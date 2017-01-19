Here's how Waymo's brand new self-driving cars see the world

Waymo, Google’s self-driving-car company, will release a fleet of brand new autonomous cars on public roads in Arizona and California by the end of the month.

The hybrid minivans, supplied by Fiat Chrysler, are the first to be integrated with Waymo’s self-driving-hardware suite that’s being designed in-house. Waymo said building all the components in-house has allowed it to slash the price of lidar, the most expensive component of self-driving cars, by over 90% to around $7,500.

There’s a lot of tech making sure these cars can navigate safely — here’s our breakdown:

