Here's where all of the main characters end up on 'Fuller House'

The final nine episodes of 'Fuller House' are now streaming on Netflix.

Warning: There are major spoilers ahead for “Fuller House.”

The final nine episodes of “Fuller House” are now streaming on Netflix.

The back half of the season follows D.J., Stephanie, and Kimmy as they plan a triple wedding.

The final episodes of “Fuller House” are finally streaming on Netflix.

The last time we saw D.J., Kimmy, and Stephanie, the three were preparing for a triple wedding. Do Steve and D.J. make it down the aisle? Are Stephanie and Kimmy ever moving out of the Tanner home? Do the Olsen twins ever show up?

After five seasons, the “Full House” spinoff comes to an end, providing closure on what’s next for the members of the She-Wolf pack and landing on a feel-good ending that should make longtime fans happy.

Keep reading to see where the extended Tanner and Fuller clan wound up after five seasons.

D.J. marries Steve and welcomes Kimmy and Stephanie to continue living with her.

Netflix The She-Wolf pack isn’t getting separated.

If you thought the show may go back and forth between #TeamMatt and #TeamSteve some more on the final episodes, it didn’t.

Steve and D.J. were completely committed to one another by the time the mid-season premiere of season five began. Almost miraculously, Steve and D.J.’s ex, Matt, are pretty good friends and D.J. continues to run the vet clinic with Matt as well.

D.J. had been surprisingly cheery throughout the five seasons despite losing her husband, Tommy, offscreen at the show’s start. In a rare moment, in the finale, D.J. has a heart-to-heart with her family, admitting she was at her lowest point before Kimmy and Stephanie moved into the Tanner home.

“I honestly wasn’t sure how to keep going. But you taught me how to live again and how to love again,” said D.J. “And now, thanks to all of you, I finally have the strength to set you free and let you live your own lives with your own families.”

After hearing her speech, Kimmy and Steph ask D.J. if they can stay in the Tanner home and raise their families together. A tearful D.J. accepts.

Steve steps into his role as a dad to D.J.’s kids without a hitch and is a co-owner of a sandwich shop.

Netflix Steve makes it clear he won’t replace their father, but he will always have the three kids’ best interests at heart. ‘Your dad was a great guy who raised really great kids.’ Steve tells Jackson. ‘I’m just here to be Steve, a guy who loves your family.’

As the last nine episodes kick off, D.J. gets the boys ready for the idea of Steve moving into the Tanner house. Throughout the final episodes, Steve shows that he doesn’t just care for his high school sweetheart. He’s a thoughtful and empathetic man who helps the boys during challenging times without trying to replace their father.

When D.J. considers donating her late husband’s old suit, Steve has it tailored for Jackson. Later, Max and Steve bond over chess when Max discovers he’s as much of a brainy nerd as him.

In addition to being a new dad, husband, and podiatrist, Steve also became the primary investor in Uncle Monty’s sandwich shop at the top of season five. He purchased it along with Fernando and Jimmy. We also learn that Steve has a talent for axe throwing during his bachelor party.

Stephanie decides to move in permanently with her sister and reveals she’s expecting another baby.

Netflix In a throwback to the original series, Stephanie accidentally drives Joey’s car through the kitchen, again, during the show’s final episodes. The moment was hinted at in the mid-season premiere.

After marrying Kimmy’s brother, Jimmy, they’re set to move with their daughter Danielle. On the final moments of the finale, Stephanie comes back into her childhood home with Kimmy and the two ask if they can all raise their families together under one roof.

D.J. welcomes them back and Stephanie reveals that she’s expecting her second child. The news comes as a complete surprise since Stephanie had found out earlier on the series it was unlikely she could have children of her own.

Jimmy finally found a full-time job after he took over Uncle Monty’s sandwich shop.

Netflix Jimmy’s constant travelling was starting to put a wedge in his relationship with Stephanie.

Jimmy was struggling to find time for Stephanie and his daughter Danielle in between his gig as a freelance photographer.

Earlier on season five, he, Fernando, and sandwich-loving Steve bought Uncle Monty’s shop to prevent it from closing down. He sold his RV in an effort to be more responsible and spend more time with his family.

Kimmy finally marries Fernando after being engaged for years.

Netflix Kimmy Gibbler was a surrogate for Stephanie and her brother, Jimmy, on the show.

Kimmy and her family plan to move out of the Fuller house in San Francisco and head to Palo Alto, the location of a second Uncle Monty’s sandwich shop. Ultimately, they decide to stay with D.J. at the season’s end.

Fernando officially becomes a United States citizen.

Netflix Kimmy and Fernando share the big news on the Thanksgiving-themed episode, ‘Cold Turkey.’

The Argentinean race car driver becomes a citizen after buying a sandwich shop with his brother-in-law, Jimmy. He’s going to be the manager of the company’s second location opening in Palo Alto, California.

Ramona decides she wants to go to college on the East coast.

Netflix Ramona looks at a college on the west coast, but decides it’s not for her.

After touring a California school nearby, Ramona tells her mother it’s time for her to start her own adventure.

“I need to spread my wings and see the world a little bit,” Ramona tells Kimmy. “The fact I feel secure enough to move away means that you did a great job as a parent.”

Ramona also learns she’s from a long line of competitive eaters and uses that knowledge to win a sandwich-eating competition.

Jackson realises college isn’t for him. Instead, he’s going to study coding.

Netflix Jackson looks into a coding program with alumni at Google, the FBI, and Netflix. Above, he’s seen wearing his dad’s suit.

Initially, Jackson’s disinterest in college deeply concerned D.J. But during a college tour, she realised how naturally talented Jackson was with technology.

“Computers are my passion,” Jackson tells his mum. “I did some research and I found a great computer coding school right here in San Francisco.”

During the final nine episodes, we also learn Jackson has a really good singing voice, landing the lead role in his school’s production of “Pippin.” So, he definitely has something to fall back on.

Max skips the fifth grade and has a tough time adjusting to middle school at first.

Netflix A sudden attitude change in Max concerned D.J.

After trying to impress his classmates on his first day with a three-piece suit, Max abruptly changes his entire attitude and wardrobe. Max later confesses he was getting bullied by the older kids for being different.

He thought he could blend in to avoid being bullied. His mum and Kimmy help him realise it’s OK to be himself.

“You will find people at your school and in life who will appreciate the authentic Max,” D.J. tells her son.

After Max finds his confidence, he becomes a skilled fencer.

Matt married D.J.’s high school nemesis Gia.

Netflix This is Gia’s fourth marriage.

D.J.’s ex bounced back quickly by finding love with Gia (Marla Sokoloff). The two popped by D.J.’s house on season five, episode four, “Mums’ Night Out,” to break the news by asking her to notarize their marriage licence after a quick wedding in Vegas.

During the men’s bachelor party, he decides to christen the group as the “Booyah Boys,” in contrast to D.J., Steph, and Kimmy’s She-Wolf friend group.

Joey forms a close connection with Kimmy and walks her down the aisle.

Netflix Joey gets an emotional moment on the show’s final episodes.

Kimmy tells Joey she spent so much time with the Tanner family growing up because her parents were never around. As a result, they always felt more like her real family.

Joey shared that was the same reason he spent so much time with Jesse and Danny on the original “Full House.”

“Kimmy, I don’t like to talk about it very much, but I didn’t have the greatest family life either,” said Joey. “That’s why all you guys became my family.”

After realising how much they had in common, Joey asked Kimmy if he could walk her down the aisle at her wedding. He followed through when her parents were no-shows.

Oddly, we didn’t get to see Joey’s wife, Ginger, and four kids again in the finale. But we know Joey is headlining a successful comedy show in Phoenix, Arizona.

Danny Tanner is still hosting his morning show and is a single grandpa.

Netflix Danny Tanner ends ‘Fuller House’ a single dad.

He’s still hosting “Wake Up, San Francisco,” presumably with Aunt Becky. Not much insight is given about the rest of Danny’s life.

We see him reunite with his former fiancée Vicky Larson on the finale at his daughters’ wedding. They never married because Vicky landed a job in New York and Danny didn’t want to move his family from their San Francisco home.

Danny married Teri, played by Eva LaRue, who only appeared on the “Fuller House” season one premiere. They were divorced in season three.

Uncle Jesse learns how to not overreact when it comes to taking care of his daughter, Pamela.

Netflix John Stamos is an executive producer on the series.

Uncle Jesse goes on a rampage when he discovers his daughter Pamela was bitten at school. In order to learn the culprit, he invites a bunch of kids over for a play date. After incorrectly confronting one of the child’s parents, he learns Pamela was biting herself in order to get a pretty Band-Aid.

At one point during the spinoff, it’s mentioned Jesse became a composer for “General Hospital.” While stuck in Uncle Monty’s freezer with Danny and Joey, he mentions he’s still famous in Japan, a nod to having a hit record in Asia during “Full House’s” run on TV.

Aunt Becky never returns to the show.

Netflix Lori Loughlin was last seen on season four of ‘Fuller House.’

On season 5, episode 15, “Be Yourself, Free Yourself,” Uncle Jesse nonchalantly mentions that Becky is in Nebraska helping out her mother.

Actress Lori Loughlin was removed from the show ahead of the show’s fifth season, after being indicted in 2019’s college admissions scandal.

The Olsen twins never appear.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen, seen above, were mentioned throughout the five seasons, but never made it back to the Tanner home.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen didn’t reprise their role as Michelle Tanner to see their sisters get married. In the words of Stephanie Tanner, “How rude!”

John Stamos told USA Today the Olsens had no interest in acting.

“I think they don’t consider themselves actresses anymore, they haven’t done it in a long time, so I think maybe they just didn’t want to go back to that,” said Stamos in 2016.

On the spinoff, Michelle is a fashion designer in New York, a nod to the twins’ real life fashion empire.

Candace Cameron Bure, who plays D.J. Fuller-Tanner on the spinoff, told Insider they never asked the Olsens to appear on the final episodes.

“No. We didn’t try. It was made very clear to us early on that they did not want to be a part of the show, so that ended,” said Cameron Bure.

