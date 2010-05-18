How Does Facebook Make Money?

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg

Photo: Crossroads Foundation Photos

Facebook revenues reached $500 million in 2009, up from $300 million in 2008, according to Fortune editor David Kirkpatrick, who cites “well-informed sources” in his upcoming book, The Facebook Effect.Facebook expects revenues to reach $800 million in 2010.



Where did 2009’s $500 million come from?

Self-service ads, which appear on the right side of the screen on Facebook, accounted for about $250 million to $300 million. They look like this:

Engagement ads, which seek user-interaction (and sometimes feature user-endorsements), brought in $100 million. Here’s one:

As a part of a 2007 ad deal, Microsoft sells some ads on Facebook. It’s payment for the privilege reached $50 million in 2009.

Finally, Facebook Gifts and other virtual goods account for between $30 million and $50 million in 2009.

These figures are fairly consistent with Inside Facebook’s March 2010 report.

Don’t miss: Meet Facebook’s (Soon-To-Be) Billionaires

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.