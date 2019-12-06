There are three types of birth control. Here's how each type works and how well it prevents pregnancy

Getty IUDs and implants are the most effective methods, followed by the pill, while condoms and spermicides are less reliable.

Birth control works primarily by blocking sperm, disabling sperm, or preventing ovulation.

Some types of birth control will start working right away, like condoms and copper IUDs. But others can take days to kick in, like some forms of hormonal birth control.

For most birth control methods, you can get pregnant as soon as you stop using them.



This article was reviewed by Olivia P. Myrick, MD, who is a clinical assistant professor with the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at NYU Langone.

Everyone is different, so how do you decide which birth control method is right for you? Luckily, there are a lot of different options to choose from. Here’s what you should know when choosing the right birth control for you.

Three ways birth control prevents pregnancy



By blocking sperm: Barrier methods like male and female condoms or diaphragms prevent sperm from entering the uterus. There are also hormonal birth controls, like the pill, that can thicken the mucus in your cervix, making it harder for sperm to swim through. By disabling sperm: Methods like spermicides kill sperm or make them unable to fertilize eggs. Copper IUDs, for example, have no hormones. Their only contraceptive method is the copper itself which has a disabling effect on sperm. By preventing ovulation and fertilisation:Hormonal methods, like birth control pills, rings, implants, injections, and hormonal IUDs, prevent eggs from being released or from travelling into the fallopian tubes to be fertilised.

How long it takes for birth control to work



Barrier methods like condoms work immediately and keep working the entire time they are in place, so long as they are used correctly.

Spermicides begin working immediately but have a limit to how long they last. So, it’s important to read the instructions for any product you are using, as some may only be effective for one hour, while some may last up to six. It’s also important not to do anything to wash out the spermicide, such as douching, for six to eight hours after sex.

Copper IUDs start working right away, while hormonal IUDs may have some delay. This is because you may have ovulated just prior to the IUD placement and it could theoretically be fertilised if you have unprotected sex.

If you get a hormonal IUD within a week of your period starting, this is not a concern and it will work right away. Otherwise, for the first seven days after getting the IUD, you should err on the side of caution and use a second form of protection like condoms, to prevent pregnancy. The same is true for birth control injections.

A similar rule applies to birth control pills, rings, and implants. If you start these methods within 5 days after the start of your period, you’re protected immediately.

How long hormonal birth control stays in your system



After removing a hormonal IUD or implant, you can start trying to get pregnant right away.

If you stop taking birth control pills or remove a birth control ring, you’ll probably start ovulating again within two weeks, at which point you can get pregnant.

For people using the birth control shot, there may be a longer wait, taking 3 to 18 months before you can get pregnant.

In general, after stopping any form of contraception, it is a good idea to wait for your first normal period before you start trying to conceive.

How effective are condoms, spermicides, and hormonal birth control





In general, all forms of birth control are highly effective. It’s human error, like missing a dose or not using a condom correctly, that makes certain types of birth control less effective than others.

“Depending on how well the method is being used, either perfectly (e.g. no pills forgotten) or typically (a few pills forgotten),” says Dr. Candace Lew, MD, an OB-GYN.

Here’s how effective each type of birth control is, according to the CDC:

Ovulation prevention: IUDs and implants are more than 99% effective and considered to be the most effective forms of birth control because human error is not a factor when using them. For the average person, the pill, the patch, and the birth control ring are 91% effective, while the shot fares slightly better, with 93% effectiveness. These methods can be more effective, but most people don’t take them as regularly as they should, which reduces their effectiveness.

IUDs and implants are more than 99% effective and considered to be the most effective forms of birth control because human error is not a factor when using them. For the average person, the pill, the patch, and the birth control ring are 91% effective, while the shot fares slightly better, with 93% effectiveness. These methods can be more effective, but most people don’t take them as regularly as they should, which reduces their effectiveness. Blocking sperm : Diaphragms lag a bit behind, working 88% of the time. Male condoms are 82% effective with typical use and female condoms are just behind at 79%.

: Diaphragms lag a bit behind, working 88% of the time. Male condoms are 82% effective with typical use and female condoms are just behind at 79%. Disabling sperm: Spermicide is the least reliable method, working only 72% of the time.

How to choose which birth control is best for you





“There are many factors that will enter into a woman’s decision of what method to use,” says Lew. This can include how long you want to prevent pregnancy and what side effects you are able to tolerate. Some people may also be unwilling to use hormones, or wish to prevent STIs, which are important factors, Lew says.

There are certain medical conditions that may limit your options as well. Speak with your doctor so that you can determine the right birth control method for you.

