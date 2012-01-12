How Does Apple (The Computer Company) Compare To The Apple (The Fruit) Industry?

Ever wondered about the popularity of apples vs. Apple? Your questions have been answered.



MBA Online has a cool visual of various Apple/apple stats.

Here’s one that stands out: apples account for 17% of the fruit eaten by Americans, while iPhones make up 28% of the smartphones we purchase. Check out the graphic below.

Photo: www.mbaonline.com

Created by: MBA Online

