How Does Apple (The Computer Company) Compare To The Apple (The Fruit) Industry?

Kevin Lincoln

Ever wondered about the popularity of apples vs. Apple? Your questions have been answered.

MBA Online has a cool visual of various Apple/apple stats.

Here’s one that stands out: apples account for 17% of the fruit eaten by Americans, while iPhones make up 28% of the smartphones we purchase. Check out the graphic below.

Apple vs. apples

Photo: www.mbaonline.com

Created by: MBA Online 

