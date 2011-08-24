How Does An Investment Firm Advertise In This Crappy Market?

Copyranter

Toronto’s Sentry Investments presents an oblique “vision” joke. Sure sure, Mr. Suspenders here sees things clearer than those big investment bank analysts. Look at him staring into The Future. Patiently. He stands there for an hour every morning before even turning on his computer. He’s thinking, non-stop, about your equity. And jumping. Ad agency: Clean Sheet Communications.

Photo: Sentry

This post originally appeared on Copyranter.

