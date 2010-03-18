24,000 Mirrors That Can Melt Steel In California

A 20-acre carrot farm in Lancaster, California is now the home of a large-scale solar farm that generates energy for about 4,000 homes. The farm uses technology so efficient that solar is finally coming close to cost-parity with fossil fuels.



What is this miracle solar technology? Some sort of newfangled solar panel?

Nope.

It’s a bunch of mirrors that focus sunlight on a steam engine, creating a beam so hot it could melt steel.

IdeaLab CEO Bill Gross, who built the company that built it, eSolar, explains.

See Bill Gross’s Full Interview HERE >

