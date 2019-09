Confused about all this talk of Repo 105s?



Don’t be anymore.

Paddy Hirsch, who is brilliant at explaining anything with his whiteboard, lays it out nicely in this video (HT: Alex Kirtland)



Repo 105 from Marketplace on Vimeo.

