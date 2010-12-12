How Do You Solve A Problem Like CNN?

Photo: CNN.com

Even the American Journalism Review doesn’t know what to make of CNN.Here is how they sum up the channel’s problems in their forthcoming issue:



A disgraced ex-governor, a talent show host and an Oprah wannabe. Not a bad guest list for Letterman, perhaps, but as prime-time anchors on a cable news channel?

Primetime viewership at CNN has hit a 10 year low. “Larry King Live,” once CNN’s biggest draw, had lost almost half its audience from the year before.

Will we ever see CNN return to its past glory days of hard news reporting?

Not likely. [Jon] Klein’s replacement, Ken Jautz, is a former Associated Press reporter and CNN veteran, which might sound reassuring to in-house proponents of big-J journalism. But Jautz made his mark as an executive by transforming what used to be Headline News into the gossip channel HLN. And he told the AP after being named to the top job that “the traditional, straightforward, facts-only approach” probably won’t work in prime time.

