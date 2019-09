US markets are off to a strong start (Dow up 120) in the early going, but look at Italy.



FTSE MIB currently up over 4.5%.

Obviously the short-selling ban combined with some ECB bond buying is helping things a lot.

According to Google Translate, “Face Ripper” probably translates into “Strappare Faccia” or something like that.

