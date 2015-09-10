Weatherman pronounces a seemingly impossible town name on live TV

Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch.

The first sentence of this article looks like a cat walked all over my computer, right? Wrong. That’s the name of a town on the island of Anglesey in North Wales in the UK, which had an impressively warm day compared to the rest of the UK on September 9.

According to Channel 4 News, the town had one of the highest temperatures in the country — at about 67 Fahrenheit (21 degrees centigrade) compared to London’s 54F (12C). Positively balmy

In the video below, the most impressive weather man ever, Channel 4’s Liam Dutton, completely nailed the pronunciation of this insane town on live TV without even a flinch:

The name of the town, according to Wikipedia, translates in English to, “St. Mary’s church in the hollow of the white hazel near to the rapid whirlpool of llantysilio of the red cave.” It’s the longest town name in Europe at a whopping 58 letters. Even the letter “l” appears four times in a row.

According to ricksteves.com, though, it’s not the longest name in the world. That record goes to the Thai name of Bangkok in Thailand, which is 163 letters:

Krungthepmahanakonbowornratanakosinmahintarayudyayamahadiloponoparatanarajthaniburiromudomrajniwesmahasatarnamornpimarnavatarsatitsakattiyavisanukamphrasit.

Apparently the town was originally called, “Llanfairpwllgwyngyll,” a decidedly shorter but still intimidating string of letters. But in the 1880’s the town decided to change it to “Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwl- lllantysiliogogogoch” in a humorous attempt to attract more tourists. In effect, its name is a big, fat publicity stunt.



And it’s worked. There are plenty of YouTube videos of people hilariously trying to pronounce the name. It’s not even the first weird weather the U.K. has seen this year. In July London recorded its hottest day ever at more than 98F (36.7 C)

H/t to Digg.

