How Do You organise Your iPhone Apps?

Sure, if you don’t have an iPhone 4, Apple’s bloated iOS 4 can bog down your iPhone’s performance the same way Windows Vista used to clog your PC.



But there are some major advantages to the new OS. Reader Philip Pinwette reminds us of one: the OS lets you organise your apps into folders. Philip is particular proud of how he utilized this feature.

He writes:

“I’ve placed all of my go-to apps in 2 folders and place them on the dock. The rest of my apps are on pages 2 and on, but the homepage remains clean with a nice, big desktop image. Similar to a Mac, with an Apps stack.”

This got us wondering: how do other iOS 4 users configure their apps? Have any of our users come up with even better solutions than Philip?

If you think you have, take a screenshot and send it and a very short explanation to [email protected] We’ll feature the 10 best solutions in a post later this month.

