How Do You Make Money Trading In America? Wait Until Europe Closes

Are American investors freaked out about Greece or not?



Yes. Well, no.

Well, it depends on what time of day it is.

As observed by Mike O’Rourke this evening, US markets rallied today precisely when they turned off the machines in London at 11:30 AM ET, temporarily putting Europe’s Greek question to bed.

It seems we’re freaked out about Greece, but then when Europe is out of sight, it’s out of mind as well.

Photo: StockCharts.com

