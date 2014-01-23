Most Single People Don't Know If They're On A Date Or Just Hanging Out

Carrie Bradshaw has been missing from our TVs for 10 years now, but single people everywhere still can’t figure out if they’re on a date or just hanging out with a buddy.

A new survey commissioned by ChristianMingle.com and JDate.com says that when out with a potential love interest, 69% of singles have absolutely no idea if they’re on a date or not.

The online poll questioned 2,647 singles between ages 18 and 59.

Of everyone polled, 80% say they think that a date is “a planned one-on-one hangout,” but not all one-on-one hangouts are dates.

USA Today looked for some clarification from Fordham MBA student Tayo Rockson, who said that “if it’s someone that you just met recently and consistently have one-on-one hangout sessions, that’s sort of a date.”

Gawker’s Hamilton Nolan offered up his own litmus test, which could ring true unless you’re not interested in engaging physically with someone until you’re absolutely sure you’re on a date.

If the foolproof way to figure out whether your Saturday afternoon stroll is either romantic or platonic comes down to leaning in for a kiss and waiting to be rejected, there’s a lot of heartbreak in store for all of us.

