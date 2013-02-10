20 Signs That You Are A Psychopath

Judith Aquino, Abby Rogers
al pacino the devils advocateAl Pacino in The Devil’s Advocate

Photo: 2nDoppelganger/YouTube

Lawyers are the second most “psychopathic” profession in the world after CEOs, according to Kevin Dutton’s book “The Wisdom of Psychopaths.”In his book, Dutton interviews  a cold-hearted lawyer who embodies psychopathic tendencies.

“Deep inside me there’s a serial killer lurking somewhere,” the young attorney told him. “But I keep him amused with cocaine, Formula One, booty calls, and coruscating cross-examination.”

The phenomenon of psychopathy is so enticing that British journalist also Jon Ronson wrote a book on the psychopaths in our midst.

“I think my book offers really good evidence that the way that capitalism is structured really is a physical manifestation of the brain anomaly known as psychopathy,” says Ronson, author of “The Psychopath Test: A Journey Through the Madness Industry” in an interview with Forbes.

“Basically, high-scoring psychopaths can be brilliant bosses but only ever for short term … they always want to make a killing and move on,” Ronson says.

But how similar are high-powered (psychopathic) executives to the average Joe?

Armed with psychologist Robert Hare’s widely used psychopath diagnostic tool, the Psychopathy Checklist-Revised (PCL-R), Ronson explored the world of mental health and criminal profiling to understand what makes some people psychopaths.

Want to know where you fall on the list?

Take the psychopathy test and find out. Each of the items in the test is scored on a three-point scale: A value of 0 is assigned if the item does not apply, 1 if it applies somewhat, and 2 if it fully applies.

Keep track of the items that best describe you and read on for the results.

And don’t worry if you score too high. Dutton’s book argues that society actually couldn’t function without psychopaths.

Grandiose sense of self-worth

Does not apply: 0 points

Applies somewhat: 1 point

Fully applies: 2 points

Need for stimulation/proneness to boredom

Does not apply: 0 points

Applies somewhat: 1 point

Fully applies: 2 points

Pathological lying

Does not apply: 0 points

Applies somewhat: 1 point

Fully applies: 2 points

Cunning/manipulative

Does not apply: 0 points

Applies somewhat: 1 point

Fully applies: 2 points

Lack of remorse or guilt

Does not apply: 0 points

Applies somewhat: 1 point

Fully applies: 2 points

Shallow affect/emotional range

Does not apply: 0 points

Applies somewhat: 1 point

Fully applies: 2 points

Callous/lack of empathy

Does not apply: 0 points

Applies somewhat: 1 point

Fully applies: 2 points

Parasitic lifestyle

Does not apply: 0 points

Applies somewhat: 1 point

Fully applies: 2 points

Poor behavioural controls

Does not apply: 0 points

Applies somewhat: 1 point

Fully applies: 2 points

Promiscuous sexual behaviour

Does not apply: 0 points

Applies somewhat: 1 point

Fully applies: 2 points

Early behaviour problems

Does not apply: 0 points

Applies somewhat: 1 point

Fully applies: 2 points

Lack of realistic long-term goals

Does not apply: 0 points

Applies somewhat: 1 point

Fully applies: 2 points

Impulsivity

Does not apply: 0 points

Applies somewhat: 1 point

Fully applies: 2 points

Irresponsibility

Does not apply: 0 points

Applies somewhat: 1 point

Fully applies: 2 points

Failure to accept responsibility for own actions

Does not apply: 0 points

Applies somewhat: 1 point

Fully applies: 2 points

Many short-term marital relationships

Does not apply: 0 points

Applies somewhat: 1 point

Fully applies: 2 points

Juvenile delinquency

Does not apply: 0 points

Applies somewhat: 1 point

Fully applies: 2 points

Revocation of conditional release

Does not apply: 0 points

Applies somewhat: 1 point

Fully applies: 2 points

Criminal versatility

Does not apply: 0 points

Applies somewhat: 1 point

Fully applies: 2 points

Now for the results:

If you scored 0-5 points: You are most likely not psychopathic.

If you scored 6-29 points: You may have some psychopathic characteristics.

If you scored 30-40 points: You are a prototypical psychopath.

Sources: 'The Psychopath Test' by Jon Ronson and minddisorders.com

But what about serial killers?

