How Do You Fit A Football Field Into Wrigley Field and Yankee Stadium?

This weekend will see two Major League Baseball stadiums taken over by major college football teams.On Saturday, Notre Dame will face Army in the new Yankee Stadium, the first time they’ve met in the Bronx since 1969.



Meanwhile, in Chicago, Northwestern will play Illinois at Wrigley Field, which will be hosting its first college football game since 1938.

Fitting a 120-yard rectangle inside a baseball diamond is not a easy squeeze. Thanks to this rather creative solution, which you can see in the photo above, Northwestern and Illinois have about a foot of clearance between the back of one endzone and the famous brick wall at Wrigley. (Go deep at your own peril.)

At least they have an endzone. When the Chicago Bears called Wrigley home (from the ’20s until until 1970), the corner of one endzone was actually in the visitors dugout, leading to a special ground rule.The expansive Yankee Stadium had a little more room on the sidelines, but the gridiron just barely makes it within the existing walls.

