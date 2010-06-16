The Startup Ecosystem – By The Charts

Hard data on startup and venture capital activity is hard to come by.Matt Shapiro, a second-year MBA student at Yale, led an effort to change this, conducting the “Entrepreneur’s Census.”

He surveyed startups across the country about everything from how much money they have raised, to how much they spend on rent.

Some caveats: though Matt was careful to minimize selection bias, this was still ultimately a self-selected group. And while he got a good number of responses in total, a number of the specific results rely on dangerously small samples.

Still, there’s plenty of solid information here, much of it previously unavailable. To get right to the juicy details:

Entrepreneurs hate to have their startups pigeon-holed

... because most startups haven't gotten to revenue just yet

These aren't startups-in-name-only: 80% have seven or fewer employees

Most entrepreneurs start their business where they already live

but people do move to Silicon Valley to start companies

These are small samples, but Silicon Valley looks like a better place to shop for hackers

Silicon Valley programmers are landing fatter salaries

Almost half of the surveyed startups are run out of the home

New Yorkers are way ahead of the curve at landing free office space at incubators

As a result, they pay the least for space on average...

The rent picture is a lot different when you discount the freeloaders

Entrepreneurs spend their time chasing venture cash, not public grants

Those few entrepreneurs who do go after public money tend to get it, eventually

Don't take too much solace from this table; the startups that don't raise funds aren't all still around to take surveys

A lot of small samples here, especially toward the right side of this chart, but, yes, making lots of money makes you more attractive to investors

Again, this numbers are probably inflated, but Silicon Valley looks like a good place to fund raise

No surprise here: the chosen few bring the mean investment haul way above the median

Startups generally talk to fewer than 5 VCs

... plus roughly the same number of angel investors

