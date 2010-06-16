The Startup Ecosystem – By The Charts

Photo: Entrepreneur’s census

Hard data on startup and venture capital activity is hard to come by.Matt Shapiro, a second-year MBA student at Yale, led an effort to change this, conducting the “Entrepreneur’s Census.”



He surveyed startups across the country about everything from how much money they have raised, to how much they spend on rent.

Some caveats: though Matt was careful to minimize selection bias, this was still ultimately a self-selected group. And while he got a good number of responses in total, a number of the specific results rely on dangerously small samples.

Still, there’s plenty of solid information here, much of it previously unavailable. To get right to the juicy details:

